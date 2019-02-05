What Does Linc Pen & Plastics Limited’s (NSE:LINCPENQ) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Linc Pen & Plastics Limited’s (NSE:LINCPENQ) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Linc Pen & Plastics has a P/E ratio of 38.78, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 2.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Linc Pen & Plastics:

P/E of 38.78 = ₹236.95 ÷ ₹6.11 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others — and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Linc Pen & Plastics’s earnings per share fell by 16% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 2.9% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

How Does Linc Pen & Plastics’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14) for companies in the commercial services industry is lower than Linc Pen & Plastics’s P/E.

Linc Pen & Plastics’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Linc Pen & Plastics’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 20% of Linc Pen & Plastics’s market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Linc Pen & Plastics’s P/E Ratio

Linc Pen & Plastics’s P/E is 38.8 which is above average (16.2) in the IN market. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don’t have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.