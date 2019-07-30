Does Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LECO) 21% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

Assessing Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LECO) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess LECO's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and evaluate these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On LECO's Past Performance

LECO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of US$314m has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 5.2%, indicating the rate at which LECO is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is merely because of an industry uplift, or if Lincoln Electric Holdings has experienced some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Lincoln Electric Holdings has invested its equity funds well leading to a 37% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 14% exceeds the US Machinery industry of 7.8%, indicating Lincoln Electric Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Lincoln Electric Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 29% to 22%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 0.6% to 88% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Lincoln Electric Holdings's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Lincoln Electric Holdings has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Lincoln Electric Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

