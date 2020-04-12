How Does Lindsay's (NYSE:LNN) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 31% gain, recovering from prior weakness. And the full year gain of 20% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Lindsay Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Lindsay's P/E of 59.88 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.5) for companies in the machinery industry is a lot lower than Lindsay's P/E.

That means that the market expects Lindsay will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

It's nice to see that Lindsay grew EPS by a stonking 40% in the last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 14%, annually, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Lindsay's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Lindsay has net cash of US$4.0m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Lindsay's P/E Ratio

Lindsay's P/E is 59.9 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Lindsay over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 45.7 back then to 59.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.