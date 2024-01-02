How does living in Knoxville affect your wallet? Find where we rank on household costs

Inflation is nearly back to normal, economists say. But residents of Knoxville, battered by rising prices and a surge of newcomers that have driven up housing costs, often feel like they are being priced out of their home.

“If all you know is Knoxville, it's irrefutable that Knoxville is less affordable today than it was five minutes ago, or even five years ago," Donald Bruce, the director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, told Knox News earlier this year.

But, Bruce added, “I can assure you that everybody moving or most people moving into Knoxville and moving into Tennessee views us as highly affordable compared to where they came from."

What makes Knoxville a relatively affordable city?

It can be hard for those living in Knoxville to see news headlines touting the Scruffy City as one of the top 10 cheapest places to live and one of the top 20 fastest-growing affordable cities in the nation.

But it is all about context: According to a report looking at household expenses released by bill-paying platform Doxo, Tennesseans on average spend 10% less than the national average.

The data, which Doxo has for Knoxville as well as 92 towns and cities in Tennessee, looks at total amount spent on bills per month in each of these cities, and also breaks down bill payments into 10 different categories, including utilities, auto loans and cable bills.

Knoxville falls in the middle tier of 92 cities ranked in the state, with expenses nearly 11% lower than the national average.

The average mortgage in Knoxville is $1,202, while the average monthly rent is $980. Utilities run an average of $286, with cable and internet an average of $119 and mobile service at $106 a month.

How does living in the Volunteer State affect your wallet?

The average Tennessee household pays $1,841 a month for the 10 most common household bills.

Tennessee’s household expenses, on average, are 10% lower than the national average of $2,046.

Tennessee ranks 36th out of 50 states in terms of average monthly spending.

Tennessee households spend 39% of their income on household bills.

Annually, Tennessee residents pay $55 billion in household bills.

Where does Knoxville fall on the affordability scale?

The average Knoxville household pays $1,824 a month, or $21,884 a year for the 10 most common household bills compared to the state average of $1,841 and the national average of $2,046.

Knoxville is the 32nd most expensive city in Tennessee for household expenses.

The household expenses in Knoxville, on average, are 10.9% lower than the national average of $2,046, and 0.9% lower than the state average of $1,841.

Knoxville households spend 37% of their income on household bills.

