What Does Logan Property Holdings Company Limited's (HKG:3380) Share Price Indicate?

Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (HKG:3380), which is in the real estate business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Logan Property Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Logan Property Holdings

What is Logan Property Holdings worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Logan Property Holdings’s ratio of 6.03x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 6.37x, which means if you buy Logan Property Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe Logan Property Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Logan Property Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Logan Property Holdings generate?

SEHK:3380 Past and Future Earnings, November 1st 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 35% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Logan Property Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 3380’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 3380? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 3380, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 3380, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Logan Property Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Logan Property Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Logan Property Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.