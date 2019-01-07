What does Logistea AB (publ)’s (STO:LOG) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Logistea AB (publ) (STO:LOG), with a market cap of kr330m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into LOG here.

How does LOG’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, LOG has maintained its debt levels at around kr406m – this includes long-term debt. At this current level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at kr18m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, LOG has produced kr15m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 3.7%, indicating that LOG’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In LOG’s case, it is able to generate 0.037x cash from its debt capital.

Can LOG meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at kr15m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of kr21m, with a current ratio of 1.38x. For Real Estate companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

OM:LOG Historical Debt January 7th 19 More

Is LOG’s debt level acceptable?

LOG is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if LOG’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For LOG, the ratio of 1.9x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

Although LOG’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around LOG’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure LOG has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Logistea to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

