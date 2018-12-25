Does Logitech International S.A.’s (VTX:LOGN) -5.4% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

When Logitech International S.A.’s (VTX:LOGN) announced its latest earnings (30 September 2018), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Logitech International’s average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not LOGN actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see LOGN has performed.

Was LOGN’s recent earnings decline indicative of a tough track record?

LOGN’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of US$218m has declined by -5.4% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 30%, indicating the rate at which LOGN is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Logitech International has invested its equity funds well leading to a 22% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the CH Tech industry of 8.8%, indicating Logitech International has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Logitech International’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 17% to 21%.

What does this mean?

Though Logitech International’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I suggest you continue to research Logitech International to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

