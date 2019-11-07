Does Lotus Bakeries NV's (EBR:LOTB) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Lotus Bakeries NV's (ENXTBR:LOTB) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Were LOTB's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

LOTB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €69m has increased by 4.9% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 14%, indicating the rate at which LOTB is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Lotus Bakeries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 20% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.0% exceeds the BE Food industry of 3.3%, indicating Lotus Bakeries has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Lotus Bakeries’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 19% to 16%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 36% to 63% over the past 5 years.

Though Lotus Bakeries's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research Lotus Bakeries to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

