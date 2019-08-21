How Does Lovable Lingerie Limited (NSE:LOVABLE) Fare As A Dividend Stock?

Today we'll take a closer look at Lovable Lingerie Limited (NSE:LOVABLE) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a 0.7% yield and a eight-year payment history, investors probably think Lovable Lingerie looks like a reliable dividend stock. While the yield may not look too great, the relatively long payment history is interesting. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 49% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Lovable Lingerie for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Lovable Lingerie paid out 235% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, from the perspective of an investor who hopes to own the company for many years, a payout ratio of above 100% is definitely a concern.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. The first recorded dividend for Lovable Lingerie, in the last decade, was eight years ago. Although it has been paying a dividend for several years now, the dividend has been cut at least once by more than 20%, and we're cautious about the consistency of its dividend across a full economic cycle. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.50 in 2011, compared to ₹0.50 last year. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time.

We struggle to make a case for buying Lovable Lingerie for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past eight years.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Lovable Lingerie's EPS have declined at around 56% a year. With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business. Dividends are about stability, and Lovable Lingerie's earnings per share, which support the dividend, have been anything but stable.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Lovable Lingerie's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. We're a bit uncomfortable with its high payout ratio, although at least the dividend was covered by free cash flow. Unfortunately, the company has not been able to generate earnings per share growth, and cut its dividend at least once in the past. In summary, Lovable Lingerie has a number of shortcomings that we'd find it hard to get past. Things could change, but we think there are likely more attractive alternatives out there.