Does LT Foods (NSE:DAAWAT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, LT Foods Limited (NSE:DAAWAT) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is LT Foods's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 LT Foods had ₹16.7b of debt, an increase on ₹15.5b, over one year. However, it does have ₹669.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹16.0b.

How Healthy Is LT Foods's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, LT Foods had liabilities of ₹18.8b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹2.74b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹669.1m in cash and ₹5.43b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹15.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹7.04b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, LT Foods would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While LT Foods's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.9) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. Fortunately, LT Foods grew its EBIT by 7.7% in the last year, slowly shrinking its debt relative to earnings. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if LT Foods can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.