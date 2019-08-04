Does Luzhou Bio-chem Technology (SGX:L46) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Luzhou Bio-chem Technology Limited (SGX:L46) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Luzhou Bio-chem Technology's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Luzhou Bio-chem Technology had debt of CN¥698.3m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from CN¥822.9m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥145.3m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥553.0m.

A Look At Luzhou Bio-chem Technology's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Luzhou Bio-chem Technology had liabilities of CN¥554.5m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥607.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥145.3m and CN¥206.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CN¥810.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥38.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Luzhou Bio-chem Technology would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Luzhou Bio-chem Technology will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Luzhou Bio-chem Technology managed to grow its revenue by 2.4%, to CN¥2.2b. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Luzhou Bio-chem Technology had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable CN¥47m at the EBIT level. Reflecting on this and the significant total liabilities, it's hard to know what to say about the stock because of our intense dis-affinity for it. Like every long-shot we're sure it has a glossy presentation outlining its blue-sky potential. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it lost CN¥139m in the last year. So we're about as excited about owning this stock as hiking up a snowy mountain with wet socks on in the rain. It's too risky for us.