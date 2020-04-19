How Does I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche's (BIT:IMA) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche (BIT:IMA) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 45% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The bad news is that even after that recovery shareholders are still underwater by about 5.3% for the full year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche

How Does I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche's P/E is 15.18. The image below shows that I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the machinery industry average (14.6).

BIT:IMA Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

That indicates that the market expects I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Notably, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche grew EPS by a whopping 28% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 25% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche's Balance Sheet

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche has net debt worth 19% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche's P/E Ratio

I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche's P/E is 15.2 which is above average (14.0) in its market. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.5 back then to 15.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.