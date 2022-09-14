Does M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for M.P. Evans Group

What Is M.P. Evans Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, M.P. Evans Group had US$56.5m of debt at June 2022, down from US$97.8m a year prior. However, it does have US$70.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$13.5m.

How Strong Is M.P. Evans Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that M.P. Evans Group had liabilities of US$52.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$65.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$70.0m and US$29.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$18.2m.

Since publicly traded M.P. Evans Group shares are worth a total of US$509.0m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, M.P. Evans Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Story continues

On top of that, M.P. Evans Group grew its EBIT by 83% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if M.P. Evans Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While M.P. Evans Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, M.P. Evans Group's free cash flow amounted to 48% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that M.P. Evans Group has US$13.5m in net cash. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 83% over the last year. So is M.P. Evans Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for M.P. Evans Group (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here