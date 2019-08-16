Does M1 Kliniken (ETR:M12) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies M1 Kliniken AG (ETR:M12) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is M1 Kliniken's Net Debt?

As you can see below, M1 Kliniken had €149.5k of debt at December 2018, down from €214.8k a year prior. However, it does have €25.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €25.2m.

A Look At M1 Kliniken's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that M1 Kliniken had liabilities of €5.66m due within a year, and liabilities of €152.7k falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €25.4m and €17.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast €37.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that M1 Kliniken is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that M1 Kliniken has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

And we also note warmly that M1 Kliniken grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine M1 Kliniken's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While M1 Kliniken has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, M1 Kliniken's free cash flow amounted to 38% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case M1 Kliniken has €25m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 15% over the last year. So is M1 Kliniken's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in M1 Kliniken, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.