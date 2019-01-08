Does MACA Limited’s (ASX:MLD) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Chris Tuckwell became the CEO of MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) in 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for MACA

How Does Chris Tuckwell’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that MACA Limited has a market cap of AU$241m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of AU$899k. (This is based on the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$644k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from AU$141m to AU$564m, we found the median CEO compensation was AU$779k.

That means Chris Tuckwell receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn’t tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at MACA has changed from year to year.

ASX:MLD CEO Compensation January 8th 19 More

Is MACA Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, MACA Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 22% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And while it’s good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn’t really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has MACA Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 59% over three years, MACA Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Chris Tuckwell is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company isn’t growing earnings per share, but shareholder returns have been strong over the last three years. So we think most shareholders wouldn’t be too worried about CEO compensation, which is close to the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling MACA (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



