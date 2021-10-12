What Does Macfarlane Group PLC's (LON:MACF) Share Price Indicate?

While Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Macfarlane Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Macfarlane Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.46% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Macfarlane Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £1.26, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Macfarlane Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Macfarlane Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Macfarlane Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MACF seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MACF for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on MACF should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Macfarlane Group at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Macfarlane Group and you'll want to know about this.

