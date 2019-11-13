Does MagForce (ETR:MF6) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, MagForce AG (ETR:MF6) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is MagForce's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 MagForce had debt of €16.3m, up from €15.5m in one year. However, it also had €1.18m in cash, and so its net debt is €15.1m.

XTRA:MF6 Historical Debt, November 13th 2019

A Look At MagForce's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, MagForce had liabilities of €3.36m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €16.9m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €1.18m and €345.4k worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €18.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given MagForce has a market capitalization of €124.5m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if MagForce can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Since MagForce doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders must hope it'll ramp sales of its new medical tech as soon as possible.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months MagForce produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at €7.2m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of €4.7m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. For riskier companies like MagForce I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.