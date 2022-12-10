What Does Magna International Inc.'s (TSE:MG) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the TSX. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Magna International’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Magna International Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Magna International’s ratio of 17.34x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 13.18x, which means if you buy Magna International today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Magna International should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Magna International’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Magna International?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Magna International's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Magna International.

If you are no longer interested in Magna International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

