How Does Maha Energy's (STO:MAHA A) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Maha Energy (STO:MAHA A) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 50% in the last month alone, although it is still down 55% over the last quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 50% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Maha Energy Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Maha Energy's P/E of 5.43 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Maha Energy has a lower P/E than the average (6.9) in the oil and gas industry classification.

Maha Energy's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Maha Energy saw earnings per share decrease by 25% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Maha Energy's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Maha Energy's net debt is 7.6% of its market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Maha Energy's P/E Ratio

Maha Energy's P/E is 5.4 which is below average (15.8) in the SE market. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Maha Energy over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 3.6 back then to 5.4 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.