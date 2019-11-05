How Does Mahickra Chemicals's (NSE:MAHICKRA) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Mahickra Chemicals (NSE:MAHICKRA) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. That's tops off a massive gain of 106% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Mahickra Chemicals

Does Mahickra Chemicals Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Mahickra Chemicals's P/E of 30.29 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Mahickra Chemicals has a higher P/E than the average (11.4) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

NSEI:MAHICKRA Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 5th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Mahickra Chemicals will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Mahickra Chemicals's 75% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 40% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Mahickra Chemicals's P/E?

Net debt totals just 7.7% of Mahickra Chemicals's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Mahickra Chemicals's P/E Ratio

Mahickra Chemicals has a P/E of 30.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.5. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Mahickra Chemicals over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 23.2 back then to 30.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.