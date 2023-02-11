Does Mainfreight (NZSE:MFT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Mainfreight (NZSE:MFT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Mainfreight Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Mainfreight has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Mainfreight maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 41% to NZ$5.9b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Mainfreight Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold NZ$390k worth of shares. But that's far less than the NZ$8.9m insiders spent purchasing stock. This bodes well for Mainfreight as it highlights the fact that those who are important to the company having a lot of faith in its future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founding Owner & Executive Chairman Bruce Plested for NZ$3.5m worth of shares, at about NZ$69.49 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Mainfreight bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth NZ$1.4b. Coming in at 18% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Does Mainfreight Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Mainfreight's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Mainfreight belongs near the top of your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mainfreight that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

