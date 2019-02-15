What does Maintel Holdings Plc’s (LON:MAI) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

While small-cap stocks, such as Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) with its market cap of UK£68m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into MAI here.

Does MAI produce enough cash relative to debt?

MAI’s debt levels surged from UK£25m to UK£31m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at UK£4.9m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, MAI has generated UK£9.3m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 30%, indicating that MAI’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In MAI’s case, it is able to generate 0.3x cash from its debt capital.

Can MAI meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of UK£62m, the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of UK£51m, leading to a current ratio of 0.82x.

AIM:MAI Historical Debt February 15th 19 More

Does MAI face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

Since total debt levels have outpaced equities, MAI is a highly leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if MAI’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For MAI, the ratio of 5.83x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although MAI’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for MAI’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Maintel Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

