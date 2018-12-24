Does Maisons France Confort S.A. (EPA:MFC) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Maisons France Confort S.A.’s (EPA:MFC) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Maisons France Confort’s P/E ratio is 6.9. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €6.9 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Maisons France Confort:

P/E of 6.9 = €30.15 ÷ €4.37 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Maisons France Confort grew EPS by a whopping 44% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 22%. So we’d generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Maisons France Confort’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Maisons France Confort has a lower P/E than the average (10.9) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

This suggests that market participants think Maisons France Confort will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Maisons France Confort’s P/E?

Maisons France Confort has net cash of €31m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Maisons France Confort’s P/E Ratio

Maisons France Confort’s P/E is 6.9 which is below average (13.8) in the FR market. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself.