Does Malmbergs Elektriska AB (publ) (STO:MEAB B) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Malmbergs Elektriska AB (publ)'s (STO:MEAB B) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Malmbergs Elektriska's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 13.53. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.4%.

See our latest analysis for Malmbergs Elektriska

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Malmbergs Elektriska:

P/E of 13.53 = SEK59.4 ÷ SEK4.39 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Malmbergs Elektriska's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Malmbergs Elektriska has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the trade distributors industry average (14.5).

OM:MEAB B Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 26th 2019 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Malmbergs Elektriska shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Malmbergs Elektriska saw earnings per share decrease by 18% last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 10% annually. This might lead to muted expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Malmbergs Elektriska's Balance Sheet

With net cash of kr61m, Malmbergs Elektriska has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 13% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Malmbergs Elektriska's P/E Ratio

Malmbergs Elektriska has a P/E of 13.5. That's below the average in the SE market, which is 16.5. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.