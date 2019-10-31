Does Manaksia Limited's (NSE:MANAKSIA) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Suresh Agrawal has been the CEO of Manaksia Limited (NSE:MANAKSIA) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Suresh Agrawal's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Manaksia Limited has a market cap of ₹2.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of ₹8.4m for the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹8.4m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹2.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Suresh Agrawal receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Manaksia Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Manaksia has changed from year to year.

Is Manaksia Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Manaksia Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 8.8% per year (measured with a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 4.5% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Manaksia Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 34%, Manaksia Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Manaksia Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years. Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! So you may want to check if insiders are buying Manaksia shares with their own money (free access).

