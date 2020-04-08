How Does Manolete Partners's (LON:MANO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 37%, after some slippage. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 8.7% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Manolete Partners Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 11.85 that sentiment around Manolete Partners isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Manolete Partners has a lower P/E than the average (15.3) in the capital markets industry classification.

AIM:MANO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 8th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Manolete Partners shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Manolete Partners's 307% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down per year over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Manolete Partners's P/E?

Manolete Partners has net cash of UK£29m. This is fairly high at 14% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Manolete Partners's P/E Ratio

Manolete Partners has a P/E of 11.9. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 13.0. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Manolete Partners over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.6 back then to 11.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.