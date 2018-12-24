Does Manx Telecom plc’s (LON:MANX) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Gary Lamb became the CEO of Manx Telecom plc (LON:MANX) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Gary Lamb’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Manx Telecom plc is worth UK£175m, and total annual CEO compensation is UK£627k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£290k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£79m to UK£316m, we found the median CEO compensation was UK£546k.

So Gary Lamb receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Manx Telecom, below.

Is Manx Telecom plc Growing?

Manx Telecom plc has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 22% a year, over the last three years. Its revenue is down -2.5% over last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Manx Telecom plc Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 13%, Manx Telecom plc would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

Gary Lamb is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Few would argue that it’s wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Manx Telecom shares with their own money (free access).

