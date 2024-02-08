Does the March California Primary Matter? Yes it does, if you look closely

You should have your mail-in ballot by now if you are a registered voter in California.

The “Official Voter Information Guide” was delivered a few weeks ago to give you a glimpse of the one ballot proposition, Prop. 1, and the 23 candidates vying for a full-term as our new United States Senator and the seven candidates running to fill the unexpired term of the recently deceased Diane Feinstein.

If by some whimsical stroke of voter karma one of the lesser known of the seven candidates for the unexpired term were to prevail March 5, the winner would only serve until the next general election in November. It is assumed that the short-term winner would also be one of the two who would stand in the November general election.

It is likely that the election law that puts the top two primary contest winners in the general election will include the short-term winner as well, but there is no guarantee of that in this environment.

What is likely, based on the most recent polls is that California voters will only have two Democrats to choose from in November. Though Republican Steve Garvey has built in name recognition from his days as an all-star member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the registration and historical voting trends in this state is akin to needing a grand slam out of the last batter up in the ninth innings to pull out a win for Garvey in this game.

Garvey’s best chance is to struggle for a close second place win over Democrat Katie Porter which puts him in the final two with Congressman Adam Schiff. Schiff who leads the pack by a good margin despite being one of seven Democrats qualified to run, seems a shoe in for the final.

Democrat Barbara Lee is the only African American candidate in the race and like Porter and Schiff is serving currently in Congress. While she has been slipping in the polls, she still could dent Porter enough to let Garvey slip in under the wire and grab the second slot for November.

Like the national race for President, our California Senate race has one candidate who gets most of the attention, Adam Schiff. You either love him or hate him. If you are Republican or a Trump lover, you really do not like this man. His leadership of inquiries into Trump during and after the Trump Presidency further divided the Congress and the country. While most of the media fact-checkers had to finally, if quietly, agree that while Congressman Schiff was full of claims and conspiracies, he was criminally short of evidence to back up his investigations.

But, like his target Mr. Trump, what mattered most was the time on camera and the fact that his name and image dominated the news cycle for weeks on end. His name recognition and Anti-Trump MAGA hating credentials were forever cemented in the liberal mindset. That is like gold when it comes to electioneering in California. He barely had to announce his intention to run for Feinstein’s seat before he was anointed the leading candidate.

So, if you are a moderate or conservative in California you can watch this senate election with interest, even amusement tinged with a modicum of hope. The one issue you can take interest in is the outcome of the Proposition on the ballot, Prop 1.

Ostensibly, this proposition seems like a good plan to increase mental health services in California. Lord knows we have more folks each and every year who need a place to go, or be sent, that can deal with trauma, clinical depression and mental health issues that affect behavior. Of course, it includes billions in new debt to build and fund treatment facilities for drug and alcohol treatment as expected. We can always count on government to borrow our way into more programs for social behavioral problems.

But if you read the Voter Information Guide carefully, particularly the section by the Legislative Analyst of the likely affects of this proposition, you get a different view.

You may have heard of California “Millionaires Tax.” That is a special assessment of income tax on those residents who make more than one-million in income. That has traditionally raised between $2 and $3.5 billion each year. At least 95% of those funds annually have been directed to our counties to use for mental health services. The remainder went to the state for the same purpose.

Fearing additional exits by the wealthy, no change has been made to increase the “Millionaires Tax” to fund more mental health spending. Instead Prop. 1 will take an extra 5% away from the counties and also specifically direct in the new law how counties must spend the remaining funds they do get.

The key phrase in the new proposal is that the counties can still spend money on drug and alcohol treatment, but every patient must also qualify as having a mental illness. That seems like a small distinction on its face, but the “mental illness” tag can follow you through pre-employment checks, credit reports and many other security clearance issues that could be a life-long negative.

The other issue to consider is do we voluntarily want to give up dollars to the state bureaucracy that makes treatment options in our county harder to obtain with more significant negative “strings” attached?

So, yes, the March Primary does matter, particularly to counties looking for more help with drug, alcohol, and mental health services and not more rules from the state.

Finally, for something really important, Go Niners!

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Does the March California Primary Matter?