Does Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Marcus

What Is Marcus's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Marcus had debt of US$251.2m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from US$317.4m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$17.7m, its net debt is less, at about US$233.5m.

NYSE:MCS Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

How Strong Is Marcus's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Marcus had liabilities of US$162.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$576.8m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$17.7m as well as receivables valued at US$28.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$693.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$1.11b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Marcus's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Marcus's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.7 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.3 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Unfortunately, Marcus's EBIT flopped 14% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Marcus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.