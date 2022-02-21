Does The Market Have A Low Tolerance For AB Dynamics plc's (LON:ABDP) Mixed Fundamentals?

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AB Dynamics' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AB Dynamics is:

2.8% = UK£3.0m ÷ UK£105m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

AB Dynamics' Earnings Growth And 2.8% ROE

It is quite clear that AB Dynamics' ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.0%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. As a result, AB Dynamics' flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

We then compared AB Dynamics' net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 4.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AB Dynamics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AB Dynamics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

AB Dynamics has a low three-year median payout ratio of 10% (or a retention ratio of 90%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Moreover, AB Dynamics has been paying dividends for eight years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 11%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by AB Dynamics can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

