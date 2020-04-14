Does Market Volatility Impact Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:AE) Share Price?

Anyone researching Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AE) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does AE's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.10. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If this beta value holds true in the future, Adams Resources & Energy shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Adams Resources & Energy's revenue and earnings in the image below.

AMEX:AE Income Statement April 14th 2020 More

Does AE's size influence the expected beta?

Adams Resources & Energy is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of US$95m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Adams Resources & Energy has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether AE is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Adams Resources & Energy’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

