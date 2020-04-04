Does Market Volatility Impact Austin Resources Ltd.'s (CVE:AUT.H) Share Price?

If you're interested in Austin Resources Ltd. (CVE:AUT.H), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does AUT.H's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.97, we can surmise that the Austin Resources share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Austin Resources shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Austin Resources fares in that regard, below.

Could AUT.H's size cause it to be more volatile?

Austin Resources is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of CA$854k. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Austin Resources tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether AUT.H is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Austin Resources’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

