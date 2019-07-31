Does Market Volatility Impact China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited's (HKG:3669) Share Price?

Anyone researching China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (HKG:3669) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does 3669's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings has a beta of 1.82. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Could 3669's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of HK$13b, China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It's not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That's because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

