Does Market Volatility Impact ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A.’s (BME:ENC) Share Price?

Anyone researching ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. (BME:ENC) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from ENC’s beta value

ENCE Energía y Celulosa has a five-year beta of 0.93. This is reasonably close to the market beta of 1, so the stock has in the past displayed similar levels of volatility to the overall market. While history does not always repeat, this may indicate that the stock price will continue to be exposed to market risk, albeit not overly so. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how ENCE Energía y Celulosa fares in that regard, below.

Could ENC’s size cause it to be more volatile?

ENCE Energía y Celulosa is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of €1.6b, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. It takes less capital to move the share price of small companies, and they are also more impacted by company specific events, so it’s a bit of a surprise that the beta is so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

ENCE Energía y Celulosa has a beta value quite close to that of the overall market. That doesn’t tell us much on its own, so it is probably worth considering whether the company is growing, if you’re looking for stocks that will go up more than the overall market. In order to fully understand whether ENC is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as ENCE Energía y Celulosa’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

