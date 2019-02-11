Does Market Volatility Impact Exacompta Clairefontaine S.A.’s (EPA:EXAC) Share Price?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you own shares in Exacompta Clairefontaine S.A. (EPA:EXAC) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does EXAC’s beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Exacompta Clairefontaine, we see it has a five year beta of 1.16. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market the market. Based on this history, investors should be aware that Exacompta Clairefontaine are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Exacompta Clairefontaine’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

ENXTPA:EXAC Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

Could EXAC’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Exacompta Clairefontaine is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of €135m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Exacompta Clairefontaine has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Exacompta Clairefontaine’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

