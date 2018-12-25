Does Market Volatility Impact Gujarat Sidhee Cement Limited’s (NSE:GSCLCEMENT) Share Price?

If you’re interested in Gujarat Sidhee Cement Limited (NSE:GSCLCEMENT), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What GSCLCEMENT’s beta value tells investors

With a beta of 0.92, (which is quite close to 1) the share price of Gujarat Sidhee Cement has historically been about as voltile as the broader market. While history does not always repeat, this may indicate that the stock price will continue to be exposed to market risk, albeit not overly so. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Gujarat Sidhee Cement fares in that regard, below.

Does GSCLCEMENT’s size influence the expected beta?

Gujarat Sidhee Cement is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of ₹2.2b, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It doesn’t take much money to really move the share price of a company as small as this one. That makes it somewhat unusual that it has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

It is probable that there is a link between the share price of Gujarat Sidhee Cement and the broader market, since it has a beta value quite close to one. However, long term investors are generally well served by looking past market volatility and focussing on the underlying development of the business. If that’s your game, metrics such as revenue, earnings and cash flow will be more useful. In order to fully understand whether GSCLCEMENT is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Gujarat Sidhee Cement’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

