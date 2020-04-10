Does Market Volatility Impact Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.'s (NYSE:IVR) Share Price?

If you own shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What IVR's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.77, we can surmise that the Invesco Mortgage Capital share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Invesco Mortgage Capital are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Invesco Mortgage Capital fares in that regard, below.

Does IVR's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$729m, Invesco Mortgage Capital is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It has a relatively high beta, which is not unusual among small-cap stocks. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a smaller company, actively traded small-cap stocks often have a higher beta that a similar large-cap stock.

What this means for you:

Since Invesco Mortgage Capital tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Invesco Mortgage Capital’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

