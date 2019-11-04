Does Market Volatility Impact The Manitowoc Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:MTW) Share Price?

If you're interested in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What MTW's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.41, we can surmise that the Manitowoc Company share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Manitowoc Company shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Manitowoc Company is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could MTW's size cause it to be more volatile?

Manitowoc Company is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of US$473m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Manitowoc Company share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Manitowoc Company’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

