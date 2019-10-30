Does Market Volatility Impact PetroNeft Resources plc's (ISE:P8ET) Share Price?

If you own shares in PetroNeft Resources plc (ISE:P8ET) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What P8ET's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.73, we can surmise that the PetroNeft Resources share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, PetroNeft Resources shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether PetroNeft Resources is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could P8ET's size cause it to be more volatile?

PetroNeft Resources is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €5.4m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since PetroNeft Resources tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as PetroNeft Resources’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

