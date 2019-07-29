Does Market Volatility Impact SRG Mining Inc.'s (CVE:SRG) Share Price?

If you own shares in SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does SRG's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on SRG Mining, we see it has a five year beta of 1.93. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. Based on this history, investors should be aware that SRG Mining are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether SRG Mining is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

TSXV:SRG Income Statement, July 29th 2019 More

Does SRG's size influence the expected beta?

SRG Mining is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of CA$67m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the SRG Mining share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as SRG Mining’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

