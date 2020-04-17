How Does Mastech Digital's (NYSEMKT:MHH) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Mastech Digital (NYSEMKT:MHH) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 70%, after some slippage. Zooming out, the annual gain of 116% knocks our socks off.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Mastech Digital's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.82 that sentiment around Mastech Digital isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Mastech Digital has a lower P/E than the average (14.1) P/E for companies in the professional services industry.

This suggests that market participants think Mastech Digital will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Mastech Digital's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 65% last year. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 21% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Mastech Digital's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Mastech Digital's net debt is 15% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On Mastech Digital's P/E Ratio

Mastech Digital trades on a P/E ratio of 12.8, which is fairly close to the US market average of 13.2. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Mastech Digital over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.5 back then to 12.8 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.