Does MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Have A High Beta?

If you own shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does MCFT's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, we see it has a five year beta of 1.69. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, MasterCraft Boat Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether MasterCraft Boat Holdings is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could MCFT's size cause it to be more volatile?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of US$310m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since MasterCraft Boat Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

