Does Matrix Holdings (HKG:1005) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Matrix Holdings Limited (HKG:1005) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Matrix Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Matrix Holdings had debt of HK$292.8m, up from HK$56.8m in one year. But on the other hand it also has HK$294.1m in cash, leading to a HK$1.31m net cash position.

SEHK:1005 Historical Debt, August 19th 2019 More

How Strong Is Matrix Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Matrix Holdings had liabilities of HK$476.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$1.35m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$294.1m as well as receivables valued at HK$244.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$60.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Matrix Holdings has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Matrix Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Matrix Holdings grew its EBIT by 2.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Matrix Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Matrix Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Matrix Holdings produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 60% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Matrix Holdings has HK$1.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with Matrix Holdings's use of debt. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that Matrix Holdings insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.