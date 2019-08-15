Does McLeod Russel India Limited's (NSE:MCLEODRUSS) CEO Pay Matter?

In 2005 AK Khaitan was appointed CEO of McLeod Russel India Limited (NSE:MCLEODRUSS). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does AK Khaitan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that McLeod Russel India Limited has a market cap of ₹1.3b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹41m. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹18m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that AK Khaitan receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to McLeod Russel India Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at McLeod Russel India has changed from year to year.

Is McLeod Russel India Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, McLeod Russel India Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 18% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -16% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has McLeod Russel India Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 93%, McLeod Russel India Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount McLeod Russel India Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Shareholders may want to check for free if McLeod Russel India insiders are buying or selling shares.

