Does MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does MDU Resources Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 MDU Resources Group had US$2.39b of debt, an increase on US$1.92b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$67.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.32b.

How Strong Is MDU Resources Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that MDU Resources Group had liabilities of US$1.03b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.90b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$67.0m in cash and US$968.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.90b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$5.77b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

MDU Resources Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.9 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. If MDU Resources Group can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 15% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MDU Resources Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.