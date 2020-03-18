What does it mean to shelter in place?

Millions of people in Northern California have been ordered to shelter in place — which is one of the strictest preventative measures utilized during the coronavirus outbreak thus far. New York City could be next. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he has not ruled out a shelter in place order for the city, and the decision could come within days, but on , noted: "Violation of or failure to comply with this Order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both."

Sergeant Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department said they expect most people to stay home over the next three weeks, but that deputies will step in if people are blatantly ignoring the restrictions, which are some of the most stringent in the country.

Penalties and rules for a shelter in place could differ depending on the area.

As of Tuesday, California is the only state where a shelter in place order is active in some areas. De Blasio said he would be in close communication with Governor Andrew Cuomo before making a decision for his own city, saying "I see the numbers escalating and I'm very concerned."

What can we learn from pandemics throughout history?

John Legend on why he's holding virtual concerts amid coronavirus pandemic

Sheryl Sandberg on Facebook initiative to boost global economy amid coronavirus