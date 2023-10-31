‘Does That Mean It’s Us?’: Hotel Worker Accuses Black Man of Smoking In Kansas City Hotel In Viral Video Confrontation

A viral video shows a Kansas City hotel employee accusing a Black man of smoking on the property.

The confrontation happened at the Extended Stay Inn in Kansas City, Missouri. In the video posted by @locclarry on TikTok, the employee asked the man to get inside his hotel room and claimed he wasn’t a “registered guest.”

“You’re asking to get in the room because of what?” the man said.

A man on TikTok posted a video of a hotel employee accusing him of smoking. (TikTok/@locclarry)

“Because the hallway smells like smoke,” the employee responded before saying the smoke was in the area of the room.

“OK, but does that mean it’s us?” he asked.

The employee then asked the man to put his camera down.

“No, because you’re harassing. You knocked on the door multiple times. I said please come back. I’m feeding my son. Please leave us alone,” the man continued. “If you’re the front desk lady, call us on the phone. I’m praising God.”

The woman then demanded that the man check out of “my hotel,” to which he said he would at 11. There is a quick back and forth before the employee tells them to start getting ready and walks away.

“We didn’t do nothing wrong, OK? Thank you very much,” he said. “God bless you.”

It’s unclear what happened before and after the man started recording. Also, the man didn’t include when it occurred, but the video was posted on Oct. 20.

In the video’s caption, which has garnered more than 700,000 views, the man said the woman “lies and says she has complaints about us.” In the comments section, the man said he was with his wife and son and that they were registered at the hotel.

People criticized how the employee handled the situation, while others blamed the man for how things played out.

“She is very unprofessional! She may be the manager, but she had crappy customer service and needs to leave people alone,” one user said.

Another person said, “They know they were smoking in there.”

Atlanta Black Star contacted @locclarry for additional details. A number listed online for the Extended Stay Inn is no longer in service.