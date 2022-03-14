What Does It Mean To Write Something Off on Your Taxes?

Andrew Lisa
·4 min read
Koldunov / iStock.com
Koldunov / iStock.com

The goal of tax season is to pay as little money as legally possible to the government while keeping as much of your income as you can for yourself. Among the best means to achieve that end are write-offs. By knowing what to write off in which situations, average taxpayers can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars, either by lowering their tax bills or by topping off their refunds.

Here’s what you need to know.

Getting Money Back? How You Should Use Your 2022 Tax Refund, According To Experts
Also See: Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State

Don’t Confuse Tax Write-Offs With Tax Credits

Tax write-offs are commonly called tax deductions, which is fine — the two terms are interchangeable. But some people use the terms “deductions” or “write-offs” synonymously with “tax credits” — and those are two very different things.

Tax credits lower your tax bill on a dollar-for-dollar basis or, when they’re refundable, increase your refund. For example, if you owe the IRS $800 but you have $1,800 left from the second half of your $3,600 child tax credit for one child under 6, you’d get a refund of $1,000.

Deductions, on the other hand, don’t directly lower your bill. Instead, they let you “write off” qualifying expenses to lower your taxable income — that’s the portion of your earnings that the IRS can claim a percentage of.

Tax Refund Tip: 3 Things That Could Help Get Your Money Earlier

How Do Write-Offs Save You Money?

Bench Accounting gives the example of an independent contractor who earned $60,000 in 2021:

  • The self-employment tax of 15.3% is $9,180

  • The income tax based on the contractor’s individual tax rate is $4,865

  • The total tax bill is $14,045

After finding $6,000 in qualifying deductions, the freelancer’s taxable income drops to $54,000, which changes the entire equation. It doesn’t lower the tax bill to $8,045, the way a tax credit would have, but it does provide a lot of relief:

  • The self-employment tax falls to $8,262

  • The income tax falls to $4,200

  • The total tax bill falls to $12,462 for savings of $1,583

Standard Deduction vs. Itemizing Your Write-Offs

The standard deduction is a no-questions-asked, flat-rate deduction that will lower your taxable income by $12,550 in 2021 — $25,100 for married couples filing jointly. You can either take the standard deduction or you can itemize your deductions — that is, to report and tally your individual write-offs one by one — but you can’t do both.

It makes sense to itemize only if your combined write-offs exceed the standard deduction. Itemizing is a much more tedious process that leaves a lot of room for misreporting — if you and a friend discuss a work project over steaks and lobster tails, for example, that doesn’t qualify as a business dinner.

Unusual deductions like that one are red flags that can trigger IRS audits. If you’re audited, you’ll have to show receipts and other evidence to prove the expenses you’re attempting to write off. The standard deduction, on the other hand, is impossible to get wrong.

So, What Are Some of the Things I Can Write Off?

If it makes sense for you to itemize, it might also make sense to spring for professional tax help. Not only can you put yourself in the IRS’ crosshairs by attempting to write off non-qualifying deductions, but you can also skip over lucrative deductions that you were entitled to claim. That includes things like deductions for state sales tax, reinvested dividends, student loan interest and mortgage refi points.

If you take the standard deduction, you can skip over all of that minutia — but you might be shortchanging yourself for the sake of convenience. According to Turbo Tax, those who itemized claimed $1.2 trillion in tax deductions last year while the standard deduction shaved off only $747 billion in combined taxable income.

The IRS allows business deductions for your home and car, as well as deductions for business expenses, but strict rules govern what does and doesn’t qualify. If you claim the home office deduction, for example, you can deduct only the space in your home that you use exclusively for work.

Itemized deductions might also include write-offs for gambling losses, mortgage interest, charitable contributions, real estate taxes and more. There are also several education deductions, investment deductions and healthcare deductions.

Take the standard deduction if you can, itemize if you must, and seek help if you’re not sure.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Does It Mean To Write Something Off on Your Taxes?

Recommended Stories

  • Shock and awe: An unprecedented financial conflict

    How will Russia stay financially afloat?

  • Crypto exec: U.S. Labor Department 'is right' about 401(k) warning

    The U.S. Labor Department’s (DOL) stark warning on Thursday to fiduciaries who offer cryptocurrency investments inside 401(k) plans makes sense, one crypto executive told Yahoo Finance.

  • This Is the Average First-Time Home Buyer's Credit Score. How Does Yours Compare?

    The higher your credit score is at the time you apply for a mortgage, the more competitive an interest rate you're likely to snag on that loan. If you're nearing that point and aren't sure how your credit score stacks up, Fannie Mae might have some insight. In a recent Fannie Mae report, it found that first-time home buyers had an average credit score of 746.

  • Nasdaq Correction: 3 Growth Stocks Down at Least 35% to Buy This March

    The Nasdaq Composite index was briefly pushed below the 20%-off-peak threshold that marks bear-market territory, but a moderate rebound now has its level sitting down "only" 18% from its previous high mark. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) as top stocks to buy for investors looking to take advantage of recent sell-offs. James Brumley (Autodesk): I get why investors started to sell Autodesk in earnest in November, making it an even easier name to dump when things really started unravel early this year.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Stockpiling Russians buy electronics, pharmacy goods as crisis deepens -PSB

    Many of the world's top companies have suspended operations in the country and it is largely excluded from the international financial system. Spending on electronic goods increased by 40%, pharmacy sales added 22%, and demand for clothes, shoes and spending in supermarkets increased by 16%, said PSB. Adjusting for inflation, demand for these types of goods increased by between 14% and 21%, PSB said.

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps As Payment — What Are the Restrictions?

    Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

    Warren Buffett entered the hall of legends buying shares of great companies when they were on sale. If you have money available for investing that you won't need for at least five years, RH (NYSE: RH) -- formerly known as Restoration Hardware -- and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two outstanding businesses that could deliver big gains from their current price levels.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • Want to Buy a Retirement Retreat? Here Are Some Risks and Costs to Consider First.

    Vacation homes can seem appealing, but financial pros warn they can be costly and drain your retirement savings too quickly if you're not careful.

  • With Perpetual Withdrawal Rates, Your Money Can Last Forever

    The well-known 4% safe withdrawal rate promises you'll never run out of money in retirement. But is it actually safe -- and is there a better alternative?

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Deutsche Bank winding down operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion after sparking backlash for saying that leaving the country wasn't 'practical'

    Deutsche Bank's reversal comes after CEO Christian Sewing reportedly told staff in a memo that withdrawing from Russia would "go against our values."

  • Russia warns it may pay foreign debt in roubles

    STORY: As the conflict in Ukraine nears three weeks old, the financial pressure on Russia continues to mount. Western sanctions have all-but cut the country off from global markets. On Monday (March 14) Moscow said it might start to pay foreign debt in roubles as a result. Russia is due to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds on Wednesday (March 16). Officials say rumours that it can’t service its debts are untrue. But the finance ministry said it could make payments in roubles if sanctions prevent it from accessing foreign currency. Analysts say that would be tantamount to a default. Several Russia banks have been banned from the SWIFT system of international payments. That hampers efforts to move money outside of Russia. The finance ministry said the financial restrictions on the country amounted to an attempt by western countries to force a kind of default.

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The energy industry is notoriously volatile. Energy prices can rise or fall significantly on the hint of supply or demand issues. Because of that, the sector isn't known for its ability to deliver stable growth.

  • Could This Warren Buffett Recommendation Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio?

    It's a common myth that the people who do well in the stock market are investing geniuses with a knack for choosing the right companies. Warren Buffett has famously said that for everyday investors, putting money into an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet. Now to be clear, it's not that Buffett himself needs to rely on index funds.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.