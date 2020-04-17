Does Media 6 SA (EPA:EDI) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Media 6 SA (EPA:EDI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Media 6:

0.10 = €4.3m ÷ (€69m - €27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Media 6 has an ROCE of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Media 6

Does Media 6 Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Media 6's ROCE is fairly close to the Media industry average of 10%. Regardless of where Media 6 sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Media 6's ROCE appears to be 10%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.7%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Media 6's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

ENXTPA:EDI Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Media 6 has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Media 6's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Media 6 has total assets of €69m and current liabilities of €27m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Media 6 has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Media 6's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Media 6 shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.