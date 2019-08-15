Does Media Chinese International (HKG:685) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Media Chinese International Limited (HKG:685) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Media Chinese International Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Media Chinese International had debt of US$19.9m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from US$68.4m over a year. But it also has US$82.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$62.7m net cash.

SEHK:685 Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is Media Chinese International's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Media Chinese International had liabilities of US$72.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$7.30m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$82.6m and US$29.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$32.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Media Chinese International's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Media Chinese International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Media Chinese International saw its EBIT drop by 8.2% in the last twelve months. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Media Chinese International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Media Chinese International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Media Chinese International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.